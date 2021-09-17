© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Music

This Weekend, Stream Live Performances From XPoNential Music Festival

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published September 17, 2021 at 5:00 AM MDT

This year, the XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, returns in person on the Camden Waterfront in Camden, N.J. With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the festival has offered an unparalleled experience for music discovery, delighting audiences of all ages for more than a decade.

WXPN and NPR Live Sessions are teaming up again, giving audiences a front-row seat to all the festival's Wiggins Waterfront Park performances. Check out the schedule for our live video webcast below. Starting Friday, Sept. 17, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are ET, and are subject to change.

Friday, Sept. 17

Marina Stage
4:30 - 5:00 PM Hoochi Coochi
5:40 - 6:25 PM Sofia Valdes
7:45 - 8:40 PM Corey Henry

River Stage
5:05 - 5:35 PM Arthur Thomas and the Funkitorium
6:30 - 7:40 PM The Record Company
8:45 - 10:15 PM Los Lobos

Saturday, Sept. 18

Marina Stage
12:30 - 1:00 PM Great Time
1:50 - 2:30 PM Michaela Anne
3:25 - 4:10 PM Adia Victoria
5:15 - 6:10 PM Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

River Stage
12:00 - 12:30 PM Stella Ruz
1:00 -1:45 PM Paul Beaubrun
2:35 - 3:20 PM Cimafunk
4:15 - 5:10 PM Strand Of Oaks
6:15 - 7:15 PM Ani DiFranco

BB&T Pavilion (Live stream not available)
7:30 - 9:00 PM Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
9:30 - 11:00 PM Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live

Sunday, Sept. 19

Marina Stage
12:00 - 12:30 PM Anna Shoemaker
1:25 - 2:10 PM Sierra Ferrell
3:15 - 4:05 PM Jade Bird
5:15 - 6:10 PM Nicole Adkins

River Stage
12:35 - 1:20 PM Tommy Conwell and the Young Ramblers
2:15 - 3:10 PM Devon Gilfillian
4:10 - 5:10 PM Shovels & Rope
6:15 - 7:45 PM Dawes

