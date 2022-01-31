Jazz Night in America: On the List

Jazz Night in America is a radio and video documentary series that goes deep on stories across the jazz diaspora. On the List shakes loose our staff's favorite new releases every month – from traditional tunes to avant-garde adventures to electronic experiments, we'll keep our ears open in order to present you with a selection of the genre's newly-mined gems. These songs represent just a small sampling of the music released by jazz artists around the world; we hope that as we share our discoveries you feel inspired to embark on your own exploration of what's new. (If you'd like to hear the music featured on Jazz Night in America, we've got that, too.)

Stream via Apple Music or Spotify.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.