"Once There Were Wolves" By Charlotte McConaghy

On today’s program, Charlotte McConaghy talks with us about her thrilling new novel, Once There Were Wolves. The book follows the hard-edged wolf biologist Inti Flynn, who leads a team of fellow researchers to Scotland with the tall task of reintroducing 14 gray wolves into the remote Highlands. But distrustful locals, a mysterious death, and the troubles of her own twin sister threaten to destroy everything Inti’s worked for.

Charlotte McConaghy is a novelist and screenwriter from Australia. Her bestselling debut novel, Migrations, was translated into more than 20 languages and adapted for the screen. Once There Were Wolves is her second novel.