Idaho musicians represent in the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest

The 2024 Tiny Desk Contest entrants are in and 19 people or bands from Idaho submitted their music!

This year’s judges include Tiny Desk series producer Bobby Carter, Stas THEE Boss from NPR member station KEXP in Seattle and Neffy, MUNA and Bobby Wooten. Over 6,000 entries were submitted this year.

Most of Idaho's submissions came from the Boise area, but the Gem State was well-represented with entries also coming from Coeur d'Alene, Sandpoint and Saint Maries.

The grand prize winner of the Tiny Desk Contest will play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR headquarters in Washington D.C., be featured on All Things Considered and headline the Tiny Desk Contest on the Road tour.

The grand prize winner will be announced in May, according to the Tiny Desk Contest rules. You can watch all the musicians who entered the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest here, but we put together a playlist on YouTube with all the Idaho entrants!

