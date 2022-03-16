© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Justin Golden, 'Can't Get Right'

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published March 16, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT

Justin Golden's "Can't Get Right" takes a story of heartbreak and loss and makes it sound like we should all be so lucky to have the blues like he does. From the opening guitar riffs to a refrain that underscores multiple guitar, harmonica and vocal hooks throughout, the song begs to be played at high volume with the top down.

"Can't Get Right" is from his debut album, Hard Times and a Woman (out April 15), which interprets a wide range of influences through the lens of Piedmont blues. Here, Golden takes an acoustic fingerpicking style and places it in a roots rock setting — including electric guitar and banjo — to arrive at an intersection of genres and eras that came by roads less traveled. GPS probably can't get you there, but Justin Golden surely can.

Copyright 2022 WNCW

Music
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods at in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.