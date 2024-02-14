© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15

'Bob Marley: One Love' is a heartfelt biopic about the celebrated reggae musician

By Bob Mondello
Published February 14, 2024 at 3:17 PM MST

The biopic Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben Adir as the Jamaican singer/songwriter who became the world's most celebrated reggae musician.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Music
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate