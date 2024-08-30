© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' new album explores joy after tragedy

WNXP 91.ONE | By Justin Barney
Published August 30, 2024 at 3:09 PM MDT

The new album by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds is an ode to complicated joy. The record, 'Wild Joy', was born years after a tragedy that changed Cave's life.

Copyright 2024 WNXP
Music
Justin Barney

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate