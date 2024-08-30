Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' new album explores joy after tragedy
The new album by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds is an ode to complicated joy. The record, 'Wild Joy', was born years after a tragedy that changed Cave's life.
Copyright 2024 WNXP
The new album by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds is an ode to complicated joy. The record, 'Wild Joy', was born years after a tragedy that changed Cave's life.
Copyright 2024 WNXP
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.