ANOHNI and the Johnsons: Tiny Desk Concert

The night before ANOHNI and the Johnsons set up shop behind the Tiny Desk, they gave a soul-searching performance at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C. A couple who sat in front of us, who drove in from Ohio, said they played one of ANOHNI's songs at their wedding. Such is the devotion to the immaculately built, singularly sung and emotionally potent music ANOHNI has made throughout her nearly 30-year career.

The same passionate intellect from the live show pours over into this psychologically fissile set of three breathtaking compositions.

Let's be real: ANOHNI's songs ask tough questions. "Why Am I Alive Now?" is ostensibly a lament for the environment, and ends with the line, "All our memories are sinking into un-living," as the band ramps up its heavenly groove, built around propulsive drumming, cascading piano and a plaintive clarinet.

And yet, a song like "Hopelessness," which follows, somehow does not seem entirely pessimistic, thanks to its diaphanous arrangement, which builds to a climax that could be either euphoric, cathartic or both. It's telling us to look at ourselves ("How did I become a virus?").

The soul-flavored "It Must Change" similarly builds, but this time to a purifying truth-to-power oratory that might leave you trembling amid its intoxicating shuffle. The musicianship, a true chamber music integration, is nothing short of sublime.

ANOHNI is a provocative artist — much needed today — who forces us to think where we stand, as individuals, in an ever-churning, chaotic world. Her music, and that distinctive, straight-to-the-heart delivery, invites us to confront our feelings and find a way to own them — and perhaps even to move through them, rendering us even more alive.

SET LIST

"Why Am I Alive Now?"

"Hopelessness"

"It Must Change"

MUSICIANS

ANOHNI: vocals

Gael Rakotondrabe: piano, background vocals

Jimmy Hogarth: guitar

Leo Abrahams: guitar, guitaret

Sam Dixon: bass

Doug Wieselman: saxophone, clarinet, bongos

Christopher Vatalaro: drums, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Tom Huizenga

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Team: Lars Gotrich, Ashley Pointer

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR