Tiny Desk: World Cup Concert Matchups!

The 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its single-elimination phase on Sunday, June 28, when each nation's soccer team will need to win or go home. NPR Music's Tiny Desk series has featured musicians with ties to each of the remaining World Cup countries (with one exception that we'll get to), many of whom rarely receive this type of global spotlight. So we're taking this opportunity to introduce you to some very talented artists you wouldn't normally seek out if not for World Cup fever. We'll update this page to feature each day's matches, so come back as the tournament unfolds.

Today's Match

South Africa vs. Canada

South Africa: Thandiswa Mazwai

Thandiswa Mazwai is one of post-apartheid South Africa's most influential musicians. For nearly 30 years, she has championed a kind of dance music called Kwaito. The South African genre mixes a variety of rhythms and influences, including hip-hop, reggae, jazz and house music.

Canada: Daniel Caesar

Daniel Caesar is Canada's reigning songwriter of the year and has won a total of four Juno awards since his breakthrough 2017 album, Freudian. His 2018 Tiny Desk (above) is the 10th most-watched concert in the series.

Teams playing on Monday, June 29

Brazil vs. Japan

Japan: Fujii Kaze

Brazil: Liniker e os Caramelows

Germany vs. Paraguay

Germany: Alice Sara Ott

Paraguay: The Recycled Orchestra of Cateura

Netherlands vs. Morocco

Netherlands: Benny Sings

Morocco: Khadija El Warzazia's Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda

Teams playing on Tuesday, June 30

Côte d'Ivoire vs. Norway

Côte d'Ivoire: Peter One

Norway: AURORA

France vs. Sweden

France: Air

Sweden: Snoh Aalegra

Mexico vs. Ecuador

Mexico: Natalia Lafourcade

Ecuador: Rio Mira

Teams playing on Wednesday, July 1

England vs. Democratic Republic of Congo

England: Jorja Smith

Democratic Republic of Congo: KOKOKO!

Belgium vs. Senegal

Belgium: Stromae

Senegal: Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita SUBA Trio

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

United States: Bad Bunny

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Dua Lipa

Teams playing on Thursday, July 2

Spain vs. Austria

Spain: Rusowsky

Austria: Leif Ove Andsnes

Portugal vs. Croatia

Portugal: MARO

Croatia: "Weird Al" Yankovic

Switzerland vs. Algeria

Switzerland: Hermanos Gutiérrez

Algeria: Souad Massi

Teams playing on Friday, July 3

Australia vs. Egypt

Australia: Tame Impala

Egypt: Tamino

Argentina vs. Cabo Verde

Argentina: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Cabo Verde: Elida Almeida

Colombia vs. Ghana

Colombia: Karol G

Ghana: Amaarae

Copyright 2026 NPR