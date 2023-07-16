Local economies are getting a boost from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé concerts
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer asks economist Mara Klaunig about the economic effects on local communities of concerts like Taylor Swift's or Beyoncé's.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer asks economist Mara Klaunig about the economic effects on local communities of concerts like Taylor Swift's or Beyoncé's.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.