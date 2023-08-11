As hip-hop turns 50, reflecting on the role Latin artists played
Friday marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. African-Americans created the art form, but Latinos played a historic role in the birth and evolution of hip-hop.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Friday marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. African-Americans created the art form, but Latinos played a historic role in the birth and evolution of hip-hop.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.