© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What do you do when no one's listening? Boise Pro-Palestine protesters say 'You make noise'

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published May 7, 2024 at 5:09 PM MDT
Pro-Palestinian protesters have set up camp in front of the Capitol Annex to protest the Israeli war in Gaza
Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio
Pro-Palestinian protesters have set up camp in front of the Capitol Annex to protest the Israeli war in Gaza

Protesters at a camp in downtown Boise say they’ll stay there until the Israeli occupation of Palestine ends.

Dozens of student and community members set up camp in front the Capitol Annex Building over the weekend following a pro-Palestinian march downtown. Drawing a crowd of several hundred, protesters demanded a ceasefire and condemned civilian deaths in Gaza.

On Monday afternoon, a handful of tents and shelters were still up on the lawn. Boise State University alum Ren Michaels was among the dozen people staying at the makeshift camp.

“We've been begging our legislator, our mayors, our senators, everyone, begging them to do something, say something, or even acknowledge that something is happening.”

But she said that hasn’t been working.

“What do you do when no one is listening? Is you get out on the streets and you make noise,” she added.

Israel attacked Palestine after the terrorist group Hamas kidnapped and killed more than 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7. Since then Israel’s military has killed 35,000 Palestinians. Michaels explained the goal of the camp is to bring awareness to what people in Gaza are going through.

“When something this disturbing and upsetting and morally reprehensible is happening in the world, none of us necessarily deserve to go about our peaceful, boring little lives,” she said. “It needs to be talked about.”

Boise’s pro-Palestinian encampment joins dozens of similar gatherings on campuses across the U.S.
Tags
Politics & Government Protest
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate