Catherine Serio

Catherine has been a Boise resident since 1995. A licensed psychologist, she’s enjoyed caring for Idaho citizens, teaching medical residents, and helping to scale mental health care across the country through technology and new care models.

When she and her husband first arrived in Idaho, Boise State Public Radio was one of her first friends as she listened all day. She’s been a fan of public media since childhood when her father was a public television director for New York City’s public station. The mission of providing local, fact-based news and programming is a core value and she’s thrilled to serve on the board to help expand BSPR’s reach. She currently also volunteers with the Idaho Matters team to build out more stories for the Idaho 44 project.

Her children were born in downtown, St. Luke’s and she and her husband, Vincent (a family physician), have been taking them into Idaho’s wilderness throughout their lives. With Idaho’s beautiful wilderness, diversity of citizens, and strong, public media presence, we are one lucky community!