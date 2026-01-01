Jaci Kettler

Expertise: American politics, state politics, political scandals

Education: Baker University + Rice University

Highlights



Political scientist at Boise State University

My high school graduating class had 13 students total

I love living in Boise and the low humidity here, but I constantly miss Kansas City and Texas barbeque

Experience

I’m a farm kid from Kansas that became obsessed with politics while growing up, sparking my interest in political science. I joined Boise State in 2014 after finishing graduate school in Houston. I was thrilled to move to a state capital, providing exciting opportunities for me to teach and study state politics. I also love analyzing (and perhaps gossiping about) American politics more broadly, especially scandals. Getting to co-host Scandalized with Charlie Hunt is one of the best parts of my job. I also sometimes pop up on other Boise State Public Radio programming to discuss Idaho politics.

In my free time, I’m often at a Boise State game, reading or enjoying the outdoors with my husband and daughter.

Email: Get in touch here.