Jake Anderson

Expertise: Mechanical and systems engineering, AI, troubleshooting, figuring out how things work (then making them work better)

Highlights



I enjoy working with real-world systems that don’t forgive guesswork

I like solving problems, simplifying complexity, finding better ways to do things and improving reliability

I’m happiest when I’m learning something new or fixing something broken

Experience

I’ve spent my career working hands-on with mechanical and technical systems, blending engineering know-how with common sense. I’ve always liked taking things apart, understanding how they work, and putting them back together better than before. My mother didn’t always enjoy this but she says I’m special! I believe good engineering should be practical, understandable and useful.

Hobbies

When I’m not working, I’m usually being a dad and spending time with my family, building something, hunting, fishing or gardening. I love everything outdoors!