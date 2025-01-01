Justin Wallace

Education: Boise State University (Current)

Highlights:



Majoring in Media Communications with a minor in Film & Television

Eagle Scout

Avid collector of tabletop games

Experience:

I was raised for most of my life in Twin Falls, where I attended the College of Southern Idaho. There, I earned an Associate’s degree in Digital Media while working as a video editor for the school. My role involved filming interviews with graduating students and creating informative videos about various academic programs. As I gained more experience, I volunteered to work at my local mall, working with the stores to broadcast events and bring the community together.

Once I completed my degree, I bid farewell to Twin Falls and relocated to Boise, where I’m looking to pursue a degree in Film & Television at Boise State University.

While I like to keep myself busy with school or work, I make time to play video games with friends, practice drawing, and play guitar. I’m also a big fan of tabletop games, and I’m always looking for a group to play with.