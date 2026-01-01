Karma Metzler Fitzgerald is a collector of threads.

The Boise-based writer began her career as a journalist, including a stint as a young reporter right here at BSPR and later as a contributor to In Print, the station magazine. Back then, her specialty was picking up threads of stories from Idaho Statehouse to the fields and farms of Idaho’s agricultural community. She’s written for everything from Saxophone Journal to Hoard’s Dairyman.

The next phase of her career path found her pulling the strings of community leadership in Lincoln County where she worked with a team of moms and grandmas to create both a child care/after school program and a public transportation system. Now, every child in Lincoln County has access to affordable and free childcare and every citizen has access to public transportation so they can get to the resources they need.

She returned to her Boise-based roots in 2024, where she’s now a creator of what her partner, John, calls emotional support content and mixed media art. Both contain the threads of the actual fibers that are attached to her clothing every time she leaves the sewing room, garden, or art studio. Her writing can be found on Substack . Her art is found in various stages on the dining room table, the kitchen floor, and occasionally hanging on a wall somewhere.

Karma enjoys spending time with her above average children (That’s an old public radio reference for you young’uns). When the kids have the audacity to be adults with their own lives, she reads, lives for rock-n-roll bingo on Thursday nights, and lethargic strolls through Boise and beyond.

