Lasca Plumlee

Education: Boise State University

Highlights:



I'm a certified Passport Agent

I have a certificate in Elementary Basque

I have an avocado tree named Gregory

Experience: I’m currently a senior at Boise State, studying Anthropology with an emphasis in Archaeology. I’ve worked at BSPR as a Student Office Assistant since May of 2024, which has opened my eyes to the importance of public radio, especially in rural areas. I grew up just outside the Boise area and spent much of my childhood outside in the Boise National Forest.

When I’m not working or studying, I can be found visiting my family or exploring in the woods. Learning is something I really enjoy, so when I have free time, I like to spend it reading, watching documentaries, or attempting a new hobby.