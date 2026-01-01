Niki Callison serves as the interim dean of the Division of Extended Studies at Boise State University, where she has worked since 2001. She is proud to be part of the university's exceptional trajectory of growth and impact over more than two decades.

A passionate advocate for lifelong learning and educational access, Niki was inspired early by her parents, both public school educators, who showed her the transformational power of knowledge. She has deep Idaho roots, with multigenerational family connections to the Magic Valley, Wood River Valley and the Yankee Fork mining district. Her grandfather worked for 16 years as a radio broadcaster for a small station and taught her the joy of local radio and the connections it builds in communities.

Niki loves all things Idaho, from the crisp mountain water of scenic lakes to the rolling beauty of fields ripe for harvest. She and her husband stay busy with their two high school-age kids' sports and school activities. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, camping and playing games with her family. They are always entertained by the antics of their French bulldogs, Ace and Louie.

