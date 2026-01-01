Nish Weiseth grew up in the deep south, ventured west for college, and never looked back. She studied Religious Studies and Philosophy at the University of Colorado, which means she is professionally trained to ask hard questions but give no answers.

A passionate wordsmith, she took a long, scenic career detour through national news media as a writer, editor, and fact checker before returning to people-centered work. She now works as a hospice chaplain and bereavement specialist, helping others navigate their own hard questions.

Nish lives in McCall, Idaho, with her husband Erik and their two children, Rowan and Scout. She discovered NPR as a young adult, enjoys Morning Edition (but is really more of a Wait Wait! kinda gal), and is now a devoted listener of Boise State Public Radio, especially appreciative of journalism that connects and informs Idaho’s far-flung places. Nish can usually be found in a local coffee shop, the library, a yoga class, or enjoying one of the countless outdoor activities in Valley County with her loved ones.