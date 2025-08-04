Sabin Vevig

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



Writer and musician in the Boise band houseboat

Lived in Prague (only for a few months)

Host of Eject Cassette on University Pulse Radio

Experience

I am a senior at Boise State University studying Film and Television, Anthropology, and Visual Art. Prior to, and while working at Boise State Public Radio, I worked as a venue technician at the historic Egyptian Theatre, working with lights, sound, and digital projectors. In my spare time I slowly wade through a backlog of personal art projects, from songwriting and road-trip vlog editing, to multimedia sculpture work.