Tom HesseColorado Matters Western Slope Producer
Tom Hesse joined CPR News in 2023 as the Western Slope Producer for Colorado Matters.
Background:
Tom kicked off his reporting career in Southeast Alaska, where he reported for the Daily Sitka Sentinel and volunteered for member station KCAW. His reporting has led to stops in Washington, D.C., Boise, Idaho, and Grand Junction. He was the city editor for the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel prior to joining CPR.
Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wyoming.
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‘Should we have stopped?’ Deadly wildfire investigation prompts hard questions from firefighters, familiesThe Knowles Fire claimed the lives of four firefighters, the deadliest fire of the season. A new federal report is eliciting strong reactions from family and advocates.