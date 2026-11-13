Tom Hesse joined CPR News in 2023 as the Western Slope Producer for Colorado Matters.

Background:

Tom kicked off his reporting career in Southeast Alaska, where he reported for the Daily Sitka Sentinel and volunteered for member station KCAW. His reporting has led to stops in Washington, D.C., Boise, Idaho, and Grand Junction. He was the city editor for the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel prior to joining CPR.

Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wyoming.

