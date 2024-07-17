© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Extremely American

Onward Christian Soldiers: Disobedience

By Heath Druzin,
James Dawson
Published July 17, 2024 at 8:12 AM MDT
Helen Shores Peters starts to break with the patriarchy, but the patriarchy isn’t done with her. And her change of heart leads her into a fight for her kids.

