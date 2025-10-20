© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Scandalized

S1.5: The Elephant in the Oval Office

Published October 20, 2025 at 5:48 AM MDT
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Washington.

In season one, we purposely avoided doing an episode about Donald Trump; but the first year of Trump’s second term is too scandalous to ignore. In this episode, we break down the new, the old, and the truly unprecedented of Trump’s second-term scandals. We cover Trump’s pardons for government insurrectionists and his questionable allies; his unprecedented financial entanglements with the office he holds; and, of course, the Epstein of it all.

For more sources and bonus info on this episode, visit www.scandalizedpod.com.

A transcript of this podcast is available.

Scandalized

