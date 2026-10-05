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Scandalized

S2: The Fish Rots from the Head

Published October 5, 2026 at 5:05 AM MDT
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FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington.

President Donald Trump’s second term is littered with corruption scandals. But to kick off season 2, Charlie and Jaci give listeners a brief break from the man at the top, and dive deep on Trump’s top lieutenants, including in his cabinet.

In Trump’s first term, his advisors seemed content to play small ball with taxpayer dollars; but in the second term, influencer culture has taken the wrongdoing to new heights.

This week on Scandalized: Scott Pruitt, Kash Patel, and what happens when the Executive Branch looks too much like the Executive Suite.

For more sources and bonus info on this episode, visit www.scandalizedpod.com.

Content Warning: cursing

Scandalized