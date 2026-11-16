Anthony Weiner (a.k.a. Carlos Danger) is a name you may not have heard in awhile, and if you’re like us, it’s one you’d prefer to forget. But the New York Congressman’s political story — from start to messy, messy finish — is a cautionary tale that can shed light on what sex scandals really mean, the shocking transparency of the social media age, and the evolution of the #MeToo movement. In this episode, Jaci and Charlie go beyond the lewd tweets heard ‘round the world to find something salvageable from the wreckage of the Weiner saga.

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