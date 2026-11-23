For our final episode of Season 2, Charlie and Jaci channel their inner Miranda Priestly to judge a few politicians who could have used a fashion consultant. From tan suits, to oversized shoes, to mittens on Inauguration Day, we break down which politicians should walk the plank for their fashion faux pas, and which just might be able to walk the runway.

This episode was recorded in front of a live audience at the Boise Contemporary Theatre for the 2026 Treefort Music Festival.