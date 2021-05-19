© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government

Tax Rebate Coming To Idahoans This Summer

Boise State Public Radio | By James Dawson
Published May 19, 2021 at 6:36 AM MDT
A close-up shot of a blank 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form from 2017.
Jenny Kane
/
AP Photo

Idaho taxpayers will get a boost to their bank accounts later this year.

State legislators this month overhauled Idaho’s income tax law by reducing rates and consolidating brackets.

But they also approved a one-time tax rebate for full-time residents who filed income tax returns in 2019 and 2020.

In all, the deal will cost the state $382.9 million, $162.9 million of which will be ongoing.

Each person will get a minimum of $50 and another $50 for each dependent. Or, they could get 9% of the amount of state income tax they paid in 2019 – whichever is greater.

Supporters of the deal celebrated it as the largest tax cut in state history, while opponents say both the tax cut and the rebate benefit the rich more than working class Idahoans.

Idaho leads the nation in economic recovery coming out of the coronavirus pandemic when considering how much tax revenue it collected.

Lawmakers also used the surplus to boost transportation funding across the state, as well as to pay for one-time infrastructure initiatives.

A spokeswoman for the state tax commission says the agency is still working out final details with the governor’s office and state lawmakers. Those include details like whether the rebates will be issued as checks or deposited directly in a taxpayer's bank account.

However, she says she expects the rebates will be issued in late summer.

James Dawson
James Dawson covers politics for Boise State Public Radio. Most recently, he covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012 as the country's newest NPR affiliate. Outside of public meetings, you can find him fly fishing, buffing up on his photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
