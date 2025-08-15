Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 15, 2025
There are two cases of measles in Idaho, a former state senator has lost his lawsuit against the Idaho Department of Education, there's a new proposed amendment to protect public land, a Sheriff's Deputy has been sentenced for child pornography and we get an update on the Rock fire.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kyle Pfannenstiel, reporter for Idaho Capital Sun
- Drew Dodson, reporter and editor for Valley Lookout
- Sarah Cutler, reporter for the Idaho Statesman
- Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com