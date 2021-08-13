© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Politics & Government
MWNB Series Banner.png
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Census Bureau Releases Diversity Data, But Concerns About An Undercount Remain

Boise State Public Radio News | By Madelyn Beck
Published August 13, 2021 at 3:15 PM MDT
The upper lefthand corned of a black, white and blue mailer. It says "United States Census 2020, Use a blue or black pen. Start here." It's on top of an American flag.
U.S. Census Bureau
/

News Brief

The U.S. Census Bureau released more data from the 2020 U.S. Census today, including diversity numbers. There were large increases to many non-white races and ethnicities, which they attribute to simply asking better questions.

The agency says there was a 276% increase in people reporting that they were multiracial, up to nearly 34 million people.

However, some are still concerned that a proposed citizenship question and pandemic-related challenges still led to an undercount of certain populations.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Madelyn Beck
Madelyn Beck is Boise State Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau.
