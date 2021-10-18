Idaho early voting begins this week

Early voting begins for municipal and school board elections across Idaho this week.

Most counties in southern Idaho let residents vote early or allow them to fill out an absentee ballot in-person before election day.

Ada County has three early voting locations: Boise and Meridian city halls and the county elections office itself.

Ada County will also be driving its mobile voting booth to Eagle, Garden City, Kuna and Star over the next two weeks.

Others, like Blaine, Canyon and Elmore counties allow voters to cast their ballots early in-person at their respective courthouses or elections offices.

If you’re not already registered to vote, you can do so at the polls. Just bring a photo I.D. and proof of residency, like a utility bill.

Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 29.

Polls on election day are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 2.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio