Trump confidant endorses Ammon Bundy for governor

Former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone has endorsed far-right Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy, the latest wrinkle in a governor’s race that’s gained national attention.

Stone’s endorsement came in a video released on the social media site Telegram. In it, Stone repeatedly mispronounces Ammon Bundy’s name while standing in front of a Trump flag.

“This is Roger Stone, I’m not the kind of person that tells other people how to vote but when it comes to Idaho, well, I like Ammon Bundy,” Stone says.

Bundy, known for leading two armed standoffs with federal agents, is running as a Republican to replace current GOP governor Brad Little. The endorsement came as a mild surprise given that another gubernatorial hopeful, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, has been one of Trump’s most ardent supporters.

In the past, Bundy has criticized Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric. But Stone also advocated for Bundy’s family when they faced charges for a 2014 armed standoff.

In 2019 Stone was sentenced to more than three years in prison for obstructing a congressional investigation. Trump commuted his sentence just before Stone was to report to prison.

Stone’s endorsement was the latest bit of national attention to fall on Idaho’s governor’s race. National reporters took notice of the race two weeks ago when Little left the state and McGeachin immediately issued an executive order banning any COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirements at schools and inquired about deploying the Idaho National Guard to Texas in her role as acting governor.

Little swiftly reversed the executive order and the National Guard turned down a request to deploy troops.

