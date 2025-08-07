© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Sustainer Appreciation Week!

Trump announces chip tariffs after Secretary of Labor's Micron visit

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaime Geary
Published August 7, 2025 at 11:27 AM MDT
Participants pose for a photo in front of the incoming Micron Apprentice cohort. Left to right: Gina Robison, Idaho Manufacturing Alliance Executive Director; Lori Chavez-Deremer, U.S. Secretary of Labor; Brad Little, Idaho Governor; April Arnzen, Micron Chief People Officer.
Jaime Geary
/
Boise State Public Radio
Participants pose for a photo in front of the incoming Micron Apprentice cohort. Left to right: Gina Robison, Idaho Manufacturing Alliance Executive Director; Lori Chavez-DeRemer, U.S. Secretary of Labor; Brad Little, Idaho Governor; April Arnzen, Micron Chief People Officer.

President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on computer chips just hours after the U.S. Secretary of Labor visited Micron’s Idaho campus Wednesday.

Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer came to Idaho as part of her “America at Work” tour. She visited Micron with Gov. Brad Little to promote student funding initiatives.

They handed out plaques and stood for photos with graduates of the company’s Registered Apprenticeship Program.

In her speech, DeRemer said the apprenticeships are part of “making America skilled again.”

“Programs like the one here at Micron unlock your potential to the way that maybe a four year degree doesn't do," said DeRemer.

This year, the computer memory company announced an investment of approximately $200 billion in machine learning both in and outside the United States, supporting the Trump administration’s AI action plan.

The investment includes massive expansions to the Boise campus, including microchip plants Micron says will begin production in 2027.

In announcing the 100% tariffs on computer chips, Trump said the tariff would not apply to companies “building in the United States of America.”

When reached for comment, Micron said Boise State Public Radio should've asked about tariffs at the event, which happened hours before the tariffs were announced by the White House.

The company has previously indicated it would pass on the cost of tariffs for at least some of its products to customers.

Last year, The Biden administration pledged $6.1 billion to Micron for investments in domestic memory manufacturing under the CHIPS and Science act. Trump has publicly condemned that act.
Tags
News MicronDonald TrumpDepartment of LaborTariff
Jaime Geary
I’m a Boise-born writer who loves composing anything from horror screenplays to investigative news pieces. I’ve been writing movies and news stories ever since I made my first short films and news packages in 6th grade. I’m now in my junior year at Boise State University, pursuing a double major in Humanities & Cultural Studies and Film & Television Arts.
See stories by Jaime Geary

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate