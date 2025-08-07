Trump announces chip tariffs after Secretary of Labor's Micron visit

President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on computer chips just hours after the U.S. Secretary of Labor visited Micron’s Idaho campus Wednesday.

Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer came to Idaho as part of her “America at Work” tour. She visited Micron with Gov. Brad Little to promote student funding initiatives.

They handed out plaques and stood for photos with graduates of the company’s Registered Apprenticeship Program.

In her speech, DeRemer said the apprenticeships are part of “making America skilled again.”

“Programs like the one here at Micron unlock your potential to the way that maybe a four year degree doesn't do," said DeRemer.

This year, the computer memory company announced an investment of approximately $200 billion in machine learning both in and outside the United States, supporting the Trump administration’s AI action plan.

The investment includes massive expansions to the Boise campus, including microchip plants Micron says will begin production in 2027.

In announcing the 100% tariffs on computer chips, Trump said the tariff would not apply to companies “building in the United States of America.”

When reached for comment, Micron said Boise State Public Radio should've asked about tariffs at the event, which happened hours before the tariffs were announced by the White House.

The company has previously indicated it would pass on the cost of tariffs for at least some of its products to customers.

Last year, The Biden administration pledged $6.1 billion to Micron for investments in domestic memory manufacturing under the CHIPS and Science act. Trump has publicly condemned that act.