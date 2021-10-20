State board recommends covering costs for failed initiative lawsuit

Idaho legislators lost a legal challenge earlier this year over a law that added significant restrictions to the state’s initiative process.

Now, taxpayers are a step closer to footing the bill for that fight.

The law would have forced campaign organizers to collect a certain number of signatures from all 35 of the state’s legislative districts to get an issue on the ballot.

The Idaho Supreme Court called the law unconstitutional in August when it sided with a citizen’s group, Reclaim Idaho. It also ordered the state to cover the group’s legal costs, which add up to $152,000.

On Tuesday, the Idaho Board of Examiners recommended approval for paying that bill, according to the Associated Press. The Constitutional Defense Fund Council still has to give final approval.

This case is the latest of many court battles lost by the state since the legislature created the Constitutional Defense Fund in 1995.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Member support is what makes local COVID-19 reporting possible. Support this coverage here.