© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Final iterations of Idaho's districting maps are proposed

Boise State Public Radio News | By Gustavo Sagrero
Published November 7, 2021 at 4:40 PM MST

Commissioners voted unanimously for a new legislative map that draws out local voting districts in all of Idaho Friday afternoon.

They also voted on a congressional map that cuts into Ada County. While that passed as well, it wasn’t without two dissenting votes from Commissioners Dan Schmidt and Nels Mitchell.

They both wanted to keep Ada county whole.

c03
The Legislature's congressional map "C03"

House Republican Caucus leader Scott Bedke said leadership is not thrilled by the legislative maps.

“In some cases, highly-qualified and established legislators may be forced to campaign against equally-skilled former colleagues,” he said.

lo3.png
The commission's legislative map "L03".

The commission plans to meet again Nov. 10 to finalize their decision.

Follow Gustavo on IG @gus.chavo || TW @goose_chavo

Copyright Boise State Public Radio 2021

Tags

Politics & GovernmentRedistricting
Gustavo Sagrero
Gustavo Sagrero has spent his early years as part of many Boise community projects; from music festivals, to Radio Boise, to the Boise Weekly, before leaving his hometown to work in fine dining abroad. Si gusta compartir un relato, no duda en comunicarse.
See stories by Gustavo Sagrero