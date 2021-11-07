Final iterations of Idaho's districting maps are proposed

Commissioners voted unanimously for a new legislative map that draws out local voting districts in all of Idaho Friday afternoon.

They also voted on a congressional map that cuts into Ada County. While that passed as well, it wasn’t without two dissenting votes from Commissioners Dan Schmidt and Nels Mitchell.

They both wanted to keep Ada county whole.

House Republican Caucus leader Scott Bedke said leadership is not thrilled by the legislative maps.

“In some cases, highly-qualified and established legislators may be forced to campaign against equally-skilled former colleagues,” he said.

The commission plans to meet again Nov. 10 to finalize their decision.

