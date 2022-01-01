Gustavo Sagrero has spent his early years as part of many Boise community projects; from music festivals, to Radio Boise, to the Boise Weekly, before leaving his hometown to work in fine dining abroad. Si gusta compartir un relato, no duda en comunicarse.

Now he's back as a newsroom intern at Boise State Public Radio, as well as a blog writer for FARE Idaho, digging into the roots of the Treasure Valley and abroad for a good story.

He's set to graduate from Boise State University in the spring of 2021 with a degree emphasizing in broadcast media.

An avid collector of restaurant take-out menus and T-shirts, Gustavo has spent a good few years in the service industry and uses those experiences to fuel his curiosities and develop his stories. You'll likely find him searching for the perfect bowl of menudo or in the middle of a street with a phone camera in hand — if you see him, be kind enough to warn him if there's a car coming his way.

