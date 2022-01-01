Gustavo SagreroNewsroom Intern
Gustavo Sagrero has spent his early years as part of many Boise community projects; from music festivals, to Radio Boise, to the Boise Weekly, before leaving his hometown to work in fine dining abroad. Si gusta compartir un relato, no duda en comunicarse.
Now he's back as a newsroom intern at Boise State Public Radio, as well as a blog writer for FARE Idaho, digging into the roots of the Treasure Valley and abroad for a good story.
He's set to graduate from Boise State University in the spring of 2021 with a degree emphasizing in broadcast media.
An avid collector of restaurant take-out menus and T-shirts, Gustavo has spent a good few years in the service industry and uses those experiences to fuel his curiosities and develop his stories. You'll likely find him searching for the perfect bowl of menudo or in the middle of a street with a phone camera in hand — if you see him, be kind enough to warn him if there's a car coming his way.
-
Idaho Fish and Game and wildlife managers are planning an emergency hunt to understand how widespread chronic wasting disease is in Idaho’s deer population.
-
While hospitals have been overwhelmed by the sheer number of critical COVID-19 patients on the ground, a team of specialized nurses has also been caring for them in the air.
-
Idaho’s redistricting commissioners met again Wednesday at the Idaho Capitol to recast their votes on proposed legislative maps.
-
Friday afternoon, Idaho’s redistricting commission voted on new congressional and legislative district maps.
-
Idaho’s legislative leaders are busy working on new maps to determine the state's future political landscape. When it comes to congressional districts, Ada County might be whole again. Gustavo Sagrero explains.
-
Monday, Nov. 1 was the first day to enroll in Idaho's state-run health exchange. The deadline to apply is sooner than you think.
-
The gunman in the shooting at the Boise Town Square Mall Monday broadcasted white-supremacist remarks on social media. He has also been known to police since early April when he showed up in the state Capitol with a gun and a camera.
-
Idaho advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous Women and People are calling on the governor’s office this week to boost their efforts by backing a statewide task force.
-
As Northern Idaho Enacts Crisis Standards of Care, One Southern Idaho Hospital Wrestles With Its SurgeAs North Idaho hospitals struggle to keep up with an influx of COVID-19 patients, hospitals in the south of the state are also edging toward capacity. Gustavo Sagrero reports on how one hospital system is trying to keep up.
-
The number of Afghan refugees in Idaho will likely increase as the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan continues.