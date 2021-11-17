Raul Labrador wants to be Idaho's next attorney general

Former Congressman Raul Labrador is running to be Idaho’s next attorney general.

Labrador filed paperwork to run Wednesday morning with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.

Labrador first won his U.S. House seat in 2010, representing the western part of the state, through the northern panhandle. He served in Congress until 2019 after losing a GOP primary race for governor against Brad Little.

He then narrowly won an election that year to be the chairman of the Idaho Republican Party over the current chairman, and former Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna.

Labrador, an attorney, stepped down from party leadership the following year and works at a law firm run by state Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) specializing in immigration.

He also actively lobbies the state legislature for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Independent Doctors of Idaho, National Coalition for Public School Options and Treasure Valley Hospital.

Ada County Commissioners appointed Labrador to serve on the Central District Health Board earlier this year where he has advocated for fewer public health restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release to the Idaho Statesman, he said the “great battles for the soul of our nation are taking place in our courthouses” regarding federal vaccine and testing mandates.

“As attorney general, I will defend our liberties and hold the Biden administration accountable. We need an attorney general who has the knowledge, experience and strength to help lead these efforts,” Labrador wrote.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Gov. Brad Little have signed on to three lawsuits related to vaccine mandates in a fight against the Biden administration.

Two other men have filed paperwork to run for attorney general: North Idaho attorneys Colton Boyle and Art Macomber.

Wasden hasn’t officially announced whether he’ll seek re-election, but his campaign is still listed as active.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Member support is what makes local COVID-19 reporting possible. Support this coverage here.

