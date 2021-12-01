© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Politics & Government

Idaho redistricting plan faces a third lawsuit

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published December 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM MST
idaho_supreme_court.jpg

Idaho’s legislative redistricting plan is facing yet another legal challenge.

Spencer Stucki from Chubbuck is the third challenger to the proposed legislative redistricting map. A bipartisan commission approved the plan unanimously earlier this month.

In his complaint filed Wednesday, Stucki said the map split up too many counties – especially in eastern Idaho. He claims the boundaries look like they've been drawn to protect incumbent senators.

The redistricting plan also faces lawsuits filed by Ada County and by Branden Durst, a former Democratic state lawmaker turned far-right candidate for superintendent of public instruction.

Durst contends the map divides too many counties as well.

Ada County objects to three parts of the county being joined with districts in Canyon, Gem and Owyhee counties.

It’s not immediately clear when the Idaho Supreme Court will take up Stucki’s case. Justices are scheduled to hear arguments on the other two lawsuits in January.

