One nonprofits mission to make Shakespeare more accessible

How do you make Shakespeare more accessible to everyone? That’s the goal of the Boise Bard Players.

It’s a nonprofit group of actors who pop up in unusual places like parks and breweries to provide more intimate and affordable ways to experience these classic plays.

They’re touring the Treasure Valley in September with Love’s Labour’s Lost, performing everywhere from Caldwell to Mountain Home.

Chris Canfield, director of Love’s Labour’s Lost and artistic director of BBP, along with actors Tiara Thompson, who plays Rosaline, and Asa Warnock, who plays Berowne, join Idaho Matters to tell us more about the company.