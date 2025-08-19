© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

One nonprofits mission to make Shakespeare more accessible

By Samantha Wright
Published August 19, 2025 at 1:21 PM MDT
How do you make Shakespeare more accessible to everyone? That’s the goal of the Boise Bard Players.

It’s a nonprofit group of actors who pop up in unusual places like parks and breweries to provide more intimate and affordable ways to experience these classic plays.

They’re touring the Treasure Valley in September with Love’s Labour’s Lost, performing everywhere from Caldwell to Mountain Home.

Chris Canfield, director of Love’s Labour’s Lost and artistic director of BBP, along with actors Tiara Thompson, who plays Rosaline, and Asa Warnock, who plays Berowne, join Idaho Matters to tell us more about the company.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

