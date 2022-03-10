© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
MWNB Series Banner.png
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Navajo Nation VP running for Congress in Arizona

KUNM | By Emma Gibson
Published March 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM MST
Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
/
Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer

The Navajo Nation’s Vice President announced Tuesday he’s joining the race to represent much of northeastern and central Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Arizona’s newly redrawn Congressional District 2 covers several tribal nations including Republican candidate Myron Lizer’s own, the Navajo Nation.

The new boundaries are changing the district’s partisan makeup and could lead to an upset for Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the Democratic incumbent, according to the Associated Press.

Lizer said broken promises from the federal government along with a lack of financial investment has limited the peoples’ interest.

He has represented the Nation Nation since 2019 as its vice president and previously worked in retail management, according to the nation's Office of the President and Vice President.

Copyright 2022 KUNM. To see more, visit KUNM.

Tags

Politics & Government NavajoTribesPoliticsGovernmentArizona
Emma Gibson