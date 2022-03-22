© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Politics & Government

State officials launch new government transparency website

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published March 22, 2022 at 2:47 PM MDT
Gov. Brad Little smiling in front of a white wall. He's wearing a grey blazer-style jacket, black tie and white shirt.
Frankie Barnhill
/
Boise State Public Radio

Idahoans can now find information on public meetings held by state agencies in one spot.

For years, if Idaho citizens wanted to testify on an issue or otherwise participate in a public meeting, they would have to go to each state agency’s website to get an agenda or the meeting’s location.

Idaho Controller Brandon Woolf and Gov. Brad Little launched Townhall.Idaho.Gov Tuesday to put all of that information in one place. Details on times, dates, agendas, physical and virtual meeting options will be included on the website.

The goal, they say, is to eventually include information about local government meetings.

A $2 million proposal to stream public meetings through the website is also under consideration at the state legislature.

Woolf’s office asked for feedback from reporters last year, including myself, about possible features to include on the website, though we had no say over those decisions.

Little issued a proclamation ordering executive branch agencies to begin posting meeting information to the Townhall website beginning April 15.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Politics & Government Brandon WoolfBrad LittleGovernment Transparency
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson