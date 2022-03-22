State officials launch new government transparency website

Idahoans can now find information on public meetings held by state agencies in one spot.

For years, if Idaho citizens wanted to testify on an issue or otherwise participate in a public meeting, they would have to go to each state agency’s website to get an agenda or the meeting’s location.

Idaho Controller Brandon Woolf and Gov. Brad Little launched Townhall.Idaho.Gov Tuesday to put all of that information in one place. Details on times, dates, agendas, physical and virtual meeting options will be included on the website.

The goal, they say, is to eventually include information about local government meetings.

A $2 million proposal to stream public meetings through the website is also under consideration at the state legislature.

Woolf’s office asked for feedback from reporters last year, including myself, about possible features to include on the website, though we had no say over those decisions.

Little issued a proclamation ordering executive branch agencies to begin posting meeting information to the Townhall website beginning April 15.

