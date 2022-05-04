Retired law enforcement officers launch PAC to combat political extremism

A group of former law enforcement officers has raised tens of thousands of dollars to combat extremism in Idaho politics.

Defend and Protect Idaho, led by former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney, is pushing back against recent efforts by far-right politicians and activists.

That includes gubernatorial hopeful Janice McGeachin, who has embraced the Real 3%ers of Idaho militia group, as well as white nationalist and anti-Semitic figures.

McGeachin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment for this article.

Ron Winegar, Boise Police’s former chief deputy, is among those who joined the group.

“We have to return to civility in politics and stand up against radical extremism, regardless of the source,” Winegar said in an interview with reporters Tuesday.

Both Winegar and retired Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde slammed far-right activists for doxxing private citizens and cops alike in recent years.

Wilde said he worries fewer people will become police officers to avoid that blowback.

“When society goes bat**** crazy, then I think we’re going to have a real problem and who are they going to call?” he asked.

The group has raised $90,000 from Real Idaho Patriots LLC, a business founded in February 2022 that doesn’t name anyone affiliated with the company in its incorporation documents.

Defend and Protect Idaho plans to run video ads ahead of this month’s primary election.

It joins several other similar groups targeting political extremism in Idaho, including Take Back Idaho, which has raised nearly $130,000 according to its most recent campaign finance report.

