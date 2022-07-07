Idaho Rep. Dorothy Moon launches campaign for state GOP chair

State Rep. Dorothy Moon is running to become Idaho’s next Republican Party chair.

Moon, who recently lost her primary race to become Idaho’s next secretary of state, announced her new campaign Thursday morning.

"I will work to keep the radical Left's dangerous ideas from taking root in Idaho, especially those that contradict the principles of the Republican party, like Common Core education and non-citizen voting," she said in a statement.

The far-right lawmaker from Stanley recently tried to pass sweeping election changes in Idaho that would’ve axed same-day voter registration, among other provisions.

Moon said in a recent debate she doesn’t believe President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

In her announcement, Moon says she will unite the party, which has grown increasingly fractured.

Current chairman Tom Luna has been in the position since 2020. Prior to that, he was Idaho’s superintendent of public instruction for two terms.

Luna sued the Bonneville County GOP in May after it endorsed and donated money to select candidates – including Moon – which is against the party’s bylaws.

Party members will vote for their chosen chairman at the state convention in Twin Falls next weekend.

