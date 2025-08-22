© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 22, 2025

By Samantha Wright
Published August 22, 2025 at 1:57 PM MDT
The latest map of the Rock Fire burning near Tamarack Resort.
InciWeb
The latest map of the Rock Fire burning near Tamarack Resort.

Time for updates on the Rock Fire near Tamarack Resort and the Kohberger quadruple murder case, including a very extensive timeline of the case and a possible leak of footage of Kohberger in prison. The Idaho Department of Education has been investigating the Soda Springs special education program. Plus we’ll find out how some aquatic monsters, including milfoil, are hurting the economy in Valley County.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableBryan KohbergerPayette LakeWildfires 2025
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate