Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo blames inflation rates on Biden policies

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo says the Biden administration is responsible for rising costs in the U.S.

During a press conference in Washington with Senate Finance Committee Republicans, Crapo blamed rising prices on the White House’s proposed stimulus package, saying the administration’s new tax plan would raise the cost of goods even more.

“The president needs to stop looking for excuses and start focusing on the right kinds of policies,” Crapo said.

When asked if inflation would affect voters’ decisions at the polls, Crapo confirmed.

“I can speak for Idaho and the answer is yes. It's their number one issue by far,” he said.

“In fact, if you look at the number two, three and four issues, they all connect and relate.”

Crapo said economic conditions for Americans have deteriorated and voters do not want more government spending.

“They want us to address the supply side. They want us to address the overregulation,” he said. “They want us to stop throwing gas on the fire.”

The Bureau of Labor statistics reported this week an annual inflation rate of 9.1% for June 2022, the highest it’s been in 41 years.

A White House press release responded to the report saying inflation was “unacceptably high,” but that it was based on out of date numbers because gas prices have gotten cheaper recently and that was not factored into the report.

Crapo says Biden's proposed tax plan would further increase inflation rates, which he also blamed on the economic stimulus packages passed into law by the administration.

Proponents of the stimulus say the funds saved the economy when the country was grappling with the effects of the pandemic.

