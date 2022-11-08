Idaho residents: Haven't registered to vote yet? It's not too late.

Polling places in Idaho are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and it’s not too late for non-registered voters to cast a ballot.

Idaho is one of 20 states , plus Washington DC, that allow voters to register on Election Day. People 18 and older who have resided in Idaho for at least 30 days can register and vote at their designated polling place before closing time.

They will need proof of residency, like a utility bill, and a valid ID, like a driver's license or student ID to register to vote. Identification like a passport, tribal photo ID card or a license to carry a concealed weapon issued by a county sheriff in Idaho will also work.

Voters who don’t have any of those can sign a Personal Identification Affidavit instead.

Mail-in and absentee ballots that were not sent before the deadline will still be counted if dropped off at a voter's assigned polling locations before 8 p.m. on Election Day.