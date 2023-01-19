New bill would ban public dollars sponsoring nonprofits

Government agencies in the near future might no longer be able to freely sponsor or donate to nonprofits in Idaho.

A new bill introduced Thursday morning would only allow them to do so if required by law, or if they receive prior written permission from the governor’s office.

Rep. Jason Monks (R-Meridian) said there are circumstances where such donations or sponsorships could be appropriate.

“We have a department of labor and they may want to sponsor a job fair and we have different things like that,” said Monks. “Maybe the department of commerce may be sponsoring a luncheon for a local chamber of commerce-type thing.”

His bill comes a few months after he sent a letter to the city of Boise, denouncing their sponsorship of the annual Boise Pride festival, which is put on by a private organization.

“I believe I would be derelict in my duties as a state representative if I didn’t do everything in my power to prevent taxpayer dollars from being used to support Boise Pride Festival,” Monks wrote on Sept. 9.

“I object to any private organization that receives taxpayer funds and uses said funds to support social causes, especially those that are so offensive to the majority of Idahoans.”

Government entities sponsoring other events, like rodeos, that don’t align with their institutional goals is also inappropriate, he said Thursday.

Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare pulled out of Boise Pride due to heavy backlash. It had planned to sponsor tables promoting anti-smoking programs and STD awareness.

Central District Health still held its monkeypox vaccine clinic at the festival last year.

Rep. Heather Scott (R-Blanchard) suggested Monks also include a ban on the use of taxpayer dollars that cover membership dues to industry groups.

While he said he supported the concept, he did not want to amend his bill in committee.

The proposal still needs a public hearing before it can be considered by the entire House.

