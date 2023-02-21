Idaho Senate backs statewide EMS study

State senators are urging the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to come up with a way to better support EMS services statewide.

Emergency medical services aren’t designated as “essential” under state law.

“This means, in Idaho, we are not guaranteed EMS assistance when we may need it – especially in our rural areas and communities,” said Senate Majority Caucus Chair Mark Harris (R-Soda Springs), who sponsors the resolution.

Idaho doesn’t have a statewide funding, planning or coordinating system in place, with volunteers making up most of the staff in rural areas.

Agencies with paid staff are having trouble filling positions, leading to increased pressure and more overtime shifts for those that are left.

“In several counties across the state, many of our EMS are funded through bake sales and other local fundraisers,” said Harris. “As I said before, costs are going up and the demand for services are going up as our population grows in the state of Idaho.”

Nine Republicans, including Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Moscow), voted against the measure.

Foreman said he respects EMS providers, but he worries the state would take away control from local entities.

“It’s an expansion of the bureaucracy. It’s an expansion of state government and it’s an expansion of state spending,” he said.

Those who joined Foreman in rejecting the resolution mentioned similar concerns.

Harris assured them that it wouldn’t create a “statewide service,” but a “service statewide.”

If passed by the House, a state task force will continue studying the issue and draft proposals for the 2024 legislative session.

