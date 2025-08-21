Celebrating the creation of the Boulder White Cloud Wilderness

It was a 15-year legislative battle to protect Idaho’s Boulder And White Cloud Mountains .

From Idaho elections to decisions in the oval office, this was a journey of unlikely allies and relentless determination to protect one of the state’s most treasured landscapes .

At the center of it was Rick Johnson , former executive director of the Idaho Conservation League.

He joined Idaho Matters to share the inside story and preview his upcoming talk on Wednesday, Aug. 27 at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise on this historic conservation victory.

