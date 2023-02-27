Idaho Senate sides with initiative restrictions

State senators Monday voted to make it significantly harder to get an initiative or referendum on the ballot.

The proposed constitutional amendment would require organizers to gather a certain number of signatures from all 35 of Idaho’s legislative districts. Currently, they only have to get those signatures from 18 districts.

The Idaho Supreme Court struck down a similar law passed in 2021, declaring it unconstitutional. Justices said the effects of the bill created a “perceived, but unsubstantiated fear of the ‘tyranny of the majority’ by replacing it with an actual ‘tyranny of the minority.’”

Supporters, like Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld (R-Twin Falls), argue the additional hurdles are necessary to ensure rural residents have a say in which initiatives get to the ballot.

“This Senate Joint Resolution is not taking away people’s vote. It is giving … more citizens of Idaho a voice,” Zuiderveld said.

Opponents argue all voters have a say on any initiative and referendum that gets on the ballot. They also say this measure essentially gives any one district veto power over the rest of the state.

Senate Assistant Minority Leader James Ruchti (D-Pocatello) said this is the latest in a number of attempts by lawmakers to curb the use of initiatives – typically after successful campaigns, like Medicaid expansion.

“When the people use their right, their direct legislative rights, which the constitution allows them, the legislature doesn’t like it and responds by saying, ‘Well, let’s make it harder to use,’” Ruchti said.

The proposal still needs support from two-thirds of the House. If it meets that threshold, the amendment would come to voters on the ballot in November 2024.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio